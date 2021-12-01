Marshall Wace LLP Takes $278,000 Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

VTNR stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

