Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BGSF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 907.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

BGSF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,246 shares of company stock worth $608,136. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.