California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of MEI Pharma worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.44.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

