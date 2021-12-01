California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,723 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE TRC opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.39 million, a P/E ratio of 228.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

