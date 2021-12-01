SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 293.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 983,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 520,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 1,101.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 166,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 162,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQZ opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

