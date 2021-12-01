Royal Bank of Canada Has $975,000 Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of Farmer Bros. worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 52.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 89,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

