13,496 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $7,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 in the last ninety days.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.