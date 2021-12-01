Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of PGC opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,638 shares of company stock worth $866,692. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

