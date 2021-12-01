Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Seer were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Seer by 1,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 329,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 309,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Seer by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,000 over the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

