Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 87,600.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Winmark were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $973,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $532,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,012 shares of company stock worth $7,785,861. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $252.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.37. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $165.82 and a one year high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

