Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 91,583.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,240,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $750,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $871.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

