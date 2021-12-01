Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 36,920 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 73,840.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,920 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,629,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 950,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 186,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $456.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

