Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 104,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 321.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $262,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $332,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLR stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

