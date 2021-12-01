MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 793,219 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MicroVision by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

MVIS stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

