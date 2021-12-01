Invesco Ltd. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Golden Entertainment worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

