Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARRW opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.