Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVCU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVCU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

