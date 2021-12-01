Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duluth in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DLTH stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $411.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

