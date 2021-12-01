Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells 2,567 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30.

VIAV opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

