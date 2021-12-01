Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Acquires $44,418.50 in Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 115,030 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

