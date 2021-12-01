Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Purchases $56,803.41 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter valued at $677,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTHR shares. TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

