MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Buys $65,600.00 in Stock

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Joshua Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Joshua Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00.

MYMD opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYMD. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

