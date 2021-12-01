MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Buys $65,600.00 in Stock

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Director Joshua Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joshua Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 26th, Joshua Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00.
MYMD opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $10.48.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.
