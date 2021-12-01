Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Acquires 2,207 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP La Osa Jorge De purchased 2,207 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BVH stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $623.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

