Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Acquires 2,207 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP La Osa Jorge De purchased 2,207 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BVH stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $623.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
