Reviewing Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) & Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -57.44% -18.95% -11.90% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

67.8% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million 10.04 -$50.65 million ($2.36) -10.88 Worldline $3.14 billion 2.32 $186.99 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Risk & Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accolade and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 0 11 0 3.00 Worldline 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $56.20, suggesting a potential upside of 118.93%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than Worldline.

Summary

Accolade beats Worldline on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

