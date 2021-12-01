$1.02 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after buying an additional 903,777 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after buying an additional 294,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

