Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $553,000 Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.78. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Bionano Genomics Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.