Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $564,000 Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in XPEL were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,000 shares of company stock worth $30,639,490 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

