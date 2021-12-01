Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,151 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CAMP opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $329.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.49.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

