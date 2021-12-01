Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,784. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VCRA opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

