Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,104 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of MRC Global worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after buying an additional 158,130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 45.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,434,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after buying an additional 1,070,923 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 829,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

