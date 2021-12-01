Millennium Management LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 153,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $30,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WFRD opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.