Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 124,502 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

