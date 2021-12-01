Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 67.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $5,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 699.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 515,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ZIX by 32.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 360,965 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 363,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIXI shares. Northland Securities lowered ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Zix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $481.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

