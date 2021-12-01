Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Castlight Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,090,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 255,925 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 505,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 over the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $248.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

