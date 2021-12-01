Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,561 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 229,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,329,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNED. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $362.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $283,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

