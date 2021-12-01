Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $183.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.14. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

