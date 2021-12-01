Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $315.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

