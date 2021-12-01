Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,805 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the first quarter worth $374,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Weyco Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEYS opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12. Weyco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 61.15%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

