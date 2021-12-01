Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $443,000 Position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in SOS during the second quarter worth $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in SOS during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SOS during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOS opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. SOS Limited has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

