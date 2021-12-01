Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Park National were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Park National by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRK stock opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Park National’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

PRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

