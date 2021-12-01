State Street Corp Makes New Investment in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 294,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.69% of GreenBox POS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBOX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth $10,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth $7,060,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS in the second quarter worth $5,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 13.3% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBOX stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

