PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of PriceSmart worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,262,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $500,370.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,087 shares of company stock worth $8,095,567. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

