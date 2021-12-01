Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 55.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 157,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

