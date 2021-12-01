OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 606.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $769.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 3.59.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

