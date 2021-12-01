Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 1,225.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,715 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Canaan were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAN opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 4.47. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

