Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,700 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Qudian worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qudian by 60.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth $158,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QD opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 24.60, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $354.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

