Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

