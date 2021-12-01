WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in November

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 133,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

