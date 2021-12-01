Short Interest in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Decreases By 51.6%

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTAQU. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,525,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $11,637,000.

