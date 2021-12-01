Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Rises By 179.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, an increase of 179.4% from the October 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

